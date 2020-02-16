Park extends lead in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia: Sev­en-time major winner Park In-bee stretched her lead at the LPGA Australian Open golf tournament on Saturday to three shots over exciting South Korean teenager Ayean Cho as the veteran targets yet another victory.

Competing in Australia for the first time since 2012, the 31-year-old is gunning for a 20th career win and her first on the LPGA Tour in almost two years.

She jointly held the overnight lead with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, but the Englishwoman had a horror day at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club, slumping to a four-over-par 77 to be nine off the pace.

In contrast, the stoic Park kept her momentum going with a 68, making four birdies on the front nine and three on the back to take control, including a 20-footer at the last.

It left her three clear of emerging star Cho, who is 12 years younger than her illustrious countrywoman.

American Marina Alex is a shot further back, with French pair Perrine Delacour and Celine Boutier one behind her.