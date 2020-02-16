Neymar will be fit for Dortmund game: coach

AMIENS, France: Paris Saint-Germain football coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday said he was “sure” that Neymar would recover from his rib injury in time to play some part in the French club’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Borussia Dortmund next Tuesday.

The world’s most expensive player has been out of action with the problem since the win over Montpellier on February 1. Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe miss Saturday’s Ligue 1 game against Amiens, but Tuchel insisted that Neymar would be fit for the last 16 clash at Signal Iduna Park.

“Whether or not he plays on Saturday (against Amiens), he will be in Dortmund, I’m sure of it, but without being in the best shape he was in two weeks ago,” said the former Dortmund boss before announcing his match squad for Amiens.

“But he will help us. I am sure and convinced of that.”

Neymar missed last season’s surprise Champions League last-16 defeat by Manchester United with a foot injury, and also sat out the second leg of the loss to Real Madrid at the same stage of the competition in 2018.