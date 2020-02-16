Curran keeps his cool as England win thriller

DURBAN, South Africa: Tom Curran took wickets with the last two balls of the match as England turned the tables on South Africa in a thrilling second Twenty20 International at Kingsmead on Friday.

England’s win in a high-scoring match, punctuated by 30 sixes, levelled the three-match series, which will be decided in the third and final match in Centurion on Sunday (today).

England made 204 for seven, with man of the match Moeen Ali hitting 39 off 11 balls as the tourists slammed 79 runs off the last five overs. South Africa made 202 for seven. South African captain Quinton de Kock blazed to 65 off 22 balls, hitting eight sixes, in an opening partnership of 92 with Temba Bavuma. Mark Wood, bowling at high pace, dismissed both openers and England seemed to have taken control.

But Rassie van der Dussen (43 not out) and Dwaine Pretorius (25) got South Africa agonisingly close. South Africa needed 15 off the last over and Pretorius hit 12 of them before being trapped leg before by a yorker.

Bjorn Fortuin, playing his first innings in a T20 International, tried to flick the last ball from Curran to fine leg but was caught by Adil Rashid, running back from the edge of the 30m circle.

The umpires asked for a television replay to ensure he had not crossed the line before the ball was bowled, which would have meant too many fielders were outside the circle. The replay showed he only moved as the ball was delivered.

As in the first match, which South Africa won by one run, the result hinged on the last few deliveries.

England needed three off the last two balls in East London but lost a wicket and scored only one run. South Africa were in exactly the same situation on Friday but lost two wickets.

England’s total looked unlikely when Ali walked in with his side on 125 for five after 15.1 overs. The left-handed Ali hit his second ball from Andile Phehlukwayo for six and launched a stunning assault in which he hit three more sixes and three fours in his short innings before being caught at long-on.

Ali dominated a sixth wicket stand of 51 off 18 balls with Ben Stokes, who finished on 47 not out.

Score Board

TOSS: SOUTH AFRICA

ENGLAND INNINGS

Roy c Miller b Shamsi 40

Buttler c De Kock b Ngidi 2

Bairstow b Phehlukwayo 35

Morgan c Bavuma b Pretorius 27

Stokes not out 47

Denly b Phehlukwayo 1

Ali c Bavuma b Ngidi 39

Jordan c Bavuma b Ngidi 7

T Curran not out 0

Extras (LB-2, W-4) 6

Total (7 wkts, 20 overs) 204

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-69, 3-90, 4-123, 5-125, 6-176, 7-194.

Did not bat: Rashid, Wood.

BOWLING: Fortuin 2-0-15-0, Hendricks 3-0-45-0 (1w), Ngidi 4-0-48-3, Phehlukwayo 4-0-47-2, Shamsi 4-0-30-1 (1w), Pretorius 3-0-17-1.

SOUTH AFRICA INNINGS

Bavuma c Buttler b Wood 31

De Kock c Stokes b Wood 65

Miller c Jordan b Stokes 21

Rassie not out 43

Smuts b Jordan 13

Phehlukwayo b Jordan 0

Pretorius lbw b Curran 25

Fortuin c Rashid b Curran 0

Extras (LB-1, W-3) 4

Total (7 wkts, 20 overs) 202

Fall of wickets: 1-92, 2-101, 3-123, 4-158, 5-158.

Did not bat: Hendricks, Shamsi, Ngidi.

BOWLING: Ali 3-0-36-0, Curran 4-0-45-2 (1w), Jordan 4-0-31-2 (1w), Rashid 3-0-34-0, Wood 4-0-39-2 (1w), Stokes 2-0-16-1.

Match officials: Umpires: Bongani Jele, Allahudien Palekar (both RSA); TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA); Match referee: David Boon (AUS).