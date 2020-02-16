PCB’s dual role policy serves no good

ISLAMABAD: As many as 16 officials attached with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in one capacity or the other are serving with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, resulting in clash of interest when it will come to making some crucial decisions in days to come regarding selection of players and making the right choice at right time.

Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq leads a pack of board officials who besides performing duties on key posts in the PCB are also serving the PSL franchises’ interests. Other leading officials who prefer wearing two or more hats for extra income include bowling coach Waqar Younis, women chief selector Urooj Mumtaz, Mansoor Rana and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Over the years, the PCB has been very strict on the dual job that is more seen working against the interest of the basic duties and that is to treat all the players with one yardstick. But now the fears are that when it comes to selection matters, these officials may go on to prefer the one from their own franchise.

During Shaharyar Khan’s first tenure as PCB chairman, former Chief Executive Ramiz Raja had to leave his PCB Chief Operating Officer job after being given the option to pick one. He preferred appearing as an expert and commentator and left the board job there and then.

Later the PCB opened up its policy and started allowing its employees including those attached with the board on permanent bases to take over responsibilities with the PSL. The worst scenario predicted is when bowling coach Waqar or cricket committee member Urooj will be seen defending some of their own decisions during the commentary process.

“It is purely a clash of interest. You can’t defend your own decisions and try to justify what others see a wrong approach towards selection and other matters,” a former PCB official said.

When PCB Media Director Samiul Hasan Burni was approached, he said these officials were there with the permission of the PCB.

“Look Misbah is already with Islamabad United as head coach. If the PCB allows one, others have the right to avail the same opportunity. If any employee wants to work for any PSL franchise during this period he is free to do so and there are no less than 16 for this year,” he said.

Whatever the reasons are, those having the permanent role to play for the national cricket teams should and must not be allowed to have a dual job rather they should act as observers. Look at Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri, the moment he took over the team job he left commentating despite the fact he was one of the best commentators and had more market value than any other around. That possibly is one of the reasons of Indian cricket’s unprecedented surge to the top.

One hopes that the newly appointed head of cricket committee Iqbal Qasim, who is considered as thorough professional, would look into the matter and would recommend a future course of action in this regard.