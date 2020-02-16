Zamalek dominate Esperance in CAF Super Cup

AR RAYYAN, Qatar: Egypt’s Zamalek outclassed Tunisia’s Esperance 3-1 in the CAF Super Cup in Doha on Friday, driven by a duo of inspired goals by Achraf Bencharki.

It was Zamalek’s fourth win in the Cup’s 28 editions, which both teams have now contested five times, with the Cairo side now having won the second most titles.

Youssef Mohamed ‘Obama’ Fayed headed in Zamalek’s second minute opener, invigorating the noisy and more numerous Egyptian fans.

VAR was used to adjudicate a 47th minute foul by Zamalek’s Mahmoud Attia that saw him shown yellow and Esperance’s Abdelraouf Benguit levelled with a penalty.

But it was Bencharki who stole the night with a surgical shot in the 57th minute that electrified the near-capacity crowd at the Thani Bin Jassim ground in the outskirts of the Qatari capital.

Esperance substitute Mohamed Ali Ben Hamouda had an 86th minute effort disallowed because of a clear foul, all but sealing the result for Zamalek’s jubilant fans. Morocco’s Bencharki drove home Zamalek’s third and final goal in injury time.