US speedster Coleman wins 60m heat in Albuquerque

LOS ANGELES, California: World record holder Christian Coleman opened his world indoor season Friday by finishing first in his heat in the 60 metres at the USA indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Coleman burst out of the blocks then cruised to the finish line in 6.48secs well ahead of runners up Marvin Bracy and Brandon Carnes, who tied for second in 6.53secs.

Demek Kemp, who ran a 6.50 earlier this year, was fourth in 6.56 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The 23-year-old American, the world’s fastest man each of the last three years, is the main attraction at the 2020 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.

Coleman is the world record holder in the event, setting the mark two years ago when he clocked a 6.34, shaving .05 off the previous best time. He is also the world champion in the 100m, holding personal records of 9.76 for the 100m and 19.85secs for the 200m.

This was his first 60m race in over a year and it comes four months before he is expected to run in both the 100m and the 200m at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. He is considered the 100m favourite for the Tokyo Olympics later this year.