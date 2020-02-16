We are closing the gap on top teams, says Javeria

LAHORE: Pakistan women team's star batter Javeria Khan has said that they are closing the gap on top teams of the world.

Pakistan have never qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup knockout stages but Javeria insists they now have the tools needed to progress.

Javeria has 97 T20I caps to her name and skippered the side at the 2018 edition. Pakistan get their campaign underway against the West Indies on February 26 in Canberra.

Bismah Maroof’s side have featured in all six editions of the global event but are yet to advance beyond the group stages, winning only six games in the process.

But Javeria, 31, says tussling with top sides England, South Africa and New Zealand in bilateral series will help her side convert promise into performances.

“We are closing the gap on every match we play against the top teams,” she said.

“We would come to World Cups to play India and Australia with no experience of facing them outside tournaments. How could we grow?

“The ICC have done this tremendously well with the introduction of the ICC Women’s Championship. Now, we are playing big teams and that’s why we’re gradually improving. We used to get hammered by Australia and England but recently, we’ve been in a position to win matches against them and mentality is the main difference,” she said.

“We have the talent, we just have to manage pressure at crucial times. There is a golden chance that we can reach the semi-finals.”

Javeria’s opening partner for their first group game against West Indies will likely be either 15-year-old Ayeesha Naseem, awaiting her T20I debut, or Muneeba Ali who hasn’t featured since 2018.