PEDO seeks tariff for two projects

KARACHI: Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking tariff for two of its hydropower projects, including 10.2 megawatt Jabori project and 11.8MW Karora power project.

Jabori Hydropower Project was being developed with an investment of $35.501 million, while Karora project was being developed with an investment of $48.528 million.

PEDO has proposed a 30-year levelised tariff of Rs15.4744/kWh for Karora Hydrpower project and 30-year levelized tariff of Rs14.4579/kWh for Jabori power project.

Since its inception in 1986, PEDO has been instrumental in identifying and exploiting hydel potential in the province.

The organisation is under the administrative control of Energy and Power Department of provincial government and is governed by the Board of Directors.

So far, the organisation has identified potential hydel sites of more than 6,000MW capacity, which could be developed by either the public sector or the private sector.

Hydropower once underpinned the country’s power sector, accounting for 45 percent of power generation in 1991, but this share has dropped to around 28 percent, as short-term planning preferred thermal power plants.

However, hydropower was poised for resurgence and would play a significant role in addressing this power deficit, with some studies estimating the proportion of hydropower in the total electricity generation to increase to more than 40 percent by 2030.