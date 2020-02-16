Gladiators, Zalmi to lock horns on 22nd in PSL 2020 battle

LAHORE: The top two teams of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will lock horns when Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi come face to face on February 22 and March 5 in Karachi and Rawalpindi matches.

Gladiators and Zalmi are the two most successful teams in the history of the PSL with success percentages of 61.90 and 58.69, respectively, and both teams have bagged a PSL title once.

Sarfraz Ahmed-led Gladiators had avenged the defeat last year as they secured an eight-wicket win over Zalmi in front of a rousing Karachi crowd at the National Stadium. After two nail-biting play-offs between them, they faced off in the 2017 edition’s final, which was played at Pakistan’s home of cricket, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore and was the first PSL match on the Pakistan soil after a long time.

Peshawar Zalmi, captained by Darren Sammy, were the comfortable winners in that match by 58 runs. Because of their brilliant record and star-power in the ranks, both teams enjoy massive fan following stretching across Pakistan and the two group-stage contests between them on Feb 22 in Karachi and March 5 in Rawalpindi are expected.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources said that the board had fulfilled one of its promises to the cricket fans and followers, as it announced the schedule for the PSL-2020, with all 34 matches to be played in the country on four venues, from Feb 20 to March 22.