PTI leader Naeemul Haque passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque, passed away in Karachi, media reported on Saturday.
The senior leader of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had been battling cancer and had been under treatment at a private hospital. Haque “fought like a lion” against cancer, tweeted Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, terming the deceased politician “a friend, elder and a colleague”. “Naeem Ul Haq fought like a lion aagainstt Cancer, a friend, elder and a colleague .... will always be missed... may Allah Rest his soul in peace,” tweeted Chaudhry.
KARACHI: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque, passed away in Karachi, media reported on Saturday.
The senior leader of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had been battling cancer and had been under treatment at a private hospital. Haque “fought like a lion” against cancer, tweeted Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, terming the deceased politician “a friend, elder and a colleague”. “Naeem Ul Haq fought like a lion aagainstt Cancer, a friend, elder and a colleague .... will always be missed... may Allah Rest his soul in peace,” tweeted Chaudhry.