PTI leader Naeemul Haque passes away

KARACHI: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque, passed away in Karachi, media reported on Saturday.

The senior leader of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had been battling cancer and had been under treatment at a private hospital. Haque “fought like a lion” against cancer, tweeted Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, terming the deceased politician “a friend, elder and a colleague”. “Naeem Ul Haq fought like a lion aagainstt Cancer, a friend, elder and a colleague .... will always be missed... may Allah Rest his soul in peace,” tweeted Chaudhry.