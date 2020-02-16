NAB raids Sharif family’s business offices in Lahore

LAHORE: Teams of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided on Saturday the offices of the Sharif family-owned businesses in the city, Geo News reported.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that the raids took place under the accountability watchdog on Saturday at around 12:30pm. Marriyum Aurangzeb said the NAB officials raided the offices located at 55-K and F-91 in Model Town.

She said during the past 18 months, the anti-graft body failed to prove any corruption against the Sharif family. She further said the NAB officials did not give any notice prior to conducting raids. The PML-N spokesperson said the NAB should also raid the mills belonging to PTI leaders Khusro Bakhtiar and Jahangir Tareen.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, at a press conference later in the day, called the raids “shameful” and “disappointing”. “There is no democracy in the country, the institutions should not work on personal agendas,” said the PML-N leader, condemning the raids. “I request the officers working in these (state) institutions to use their official power within the limits of the Constitution and law,” he said, adding the investigations should not be carried out on the basis of vengeance. Sanaullah said such acts would widen rifts among the political parties which could be counterproductive for the country’s progress.

The NAB is probing the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.