Imran admits govt’s ‘negligence’ over sugar, wheat crises

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledged on Saturday his government’s “negligence” over sugar and wheat crises, as he pledged action against whoever found responsible after the investigation into price hike and shortages of the two essential commodities.

“This was our [government] negligence, I admit this,” said the Prime Minister while speaking at a health insurance cards’ distribution ceremony, here at the Governor House Punjab. Khan added it was gradually coming out who benefited from artificial price hike. “I am telling you this today, we are conducting an investigation into this [wheat and sugar crises] and we are slowly getting to know who is involved. I promise you, whoever is involved in the crises, we will not spare that person,” he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out the government was making a system which would identify about any product that was about to be short in supply. “We will then import that product or be ready for it,” he said.

Wheat prices across the country sky rocketed last month after fears of a looming shortage of wheat and sugar hit markets. The government had said it was doing all it could to contain the crisis, amid allegations from the opposition that the government was ill-equipped to deal with the issue.

The News had reported that the wheat crisis originated in Sindh and then spread to other provinces. The report further said corruption probes against officials in the Sindh government discouraged many in the province from the procurement of wheat that would otherwise have increased existing surplus wheat stock. At one point, the reserve stock was as low as 0.2 million tons.

The problem was exacerbated by a decision to export 200,000 to 400,000 tons of wheat, keeping in view surplus stocks on the basis of estimates presented by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, but the actual exports of wheat crossed 640,000 tons.