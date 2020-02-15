Revenue employees protest attack on colleague

MANSEHRA: Revenue Department employees, including girdawars and patwaris, took to the streets on Friday against an attack on their colleague in Laborkot area.

“Our strike will continue till the police arrest the accused who had attacked and critically injured a girdawar during his duty for delimitation of land owned by a local woman,” Mohammad Sarfaraz Abbasi, the central president of revenue staff union, told protesters here on Friday.

The patwaris and girdawars kept their offices closed in protest against the attack, saying that if land grabbers threatened their lives, they couldn’t continue their official duties with freely. Abbasi said that accused Taib Khan also attacked girdawar Niaz Hussain Shah and injured him and threatened to kill him if he proceeded with delimitation petition of a local woman. Niaz Hussain Shah also lodged an FIR at City Police Station.