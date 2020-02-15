‘Forced’ retirement of cops protested

LANDIKOTAL: The Khassadar force members, whose services were recently merged with police, on Friday staged a protest against the alleged forced retirement of some colleagues.

They staged a sit-in at the Bab-e-Khyber in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district.

The protesters led by DSP Jamrud Jahangir Afridi and DSP Landikotal Swalzar Khan marched on the Pak-Afghan Highway in Jamrud and chanted slogans against the forced retirement of some colleagues.

They gathered at Bab-e-Khyber and blocked the road for an hour.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Jahangir Afridi alleged that a few bureaucrats were creating hurdles in the merger.

He claimed 91 Khassadars were forcefully retired in Khyber. “We do not accept this decision,” said DSP Jahangir.