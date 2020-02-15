close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

Security upped for polio workers

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

HARIPUR: Apart from the available strength of Haripur, an extra strength from the neighboring districts was being deployed for the security of polio teams in the upcoming campaign starting from February 17.

District police officer Dr Zahidullah Jan said that for about 25 sensitive areas the strength of policemen would be increased as per situation on ground.

He said that the entire district has been divided into four sectors which included City, Saddar, Ghazi and Khanpur and the four DSPs would lead the police strength deployed in their respective sectors. He said that each of the police station was declared sub -sector where the SHO would be responsible for leading the teams working in the limits of his police station.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar