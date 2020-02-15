Security upped for polio workers

HARIPUR: Apart from the available strength of Haripur, an extra strength from the neighboring districts was being deployed for the security of polio teams in the upcoming campaign starting from February 17.

District police officer Dr Zahidullah Jan said that for about 25 sensitive areas the strength of policemen would be increased as per situation on ground.

He said that the entire district has been divided into four sectors which included City, Saddar, Ghazi and Khanpur and the four DSPs would lead the police strength deployed in their respective sectors. He said that each of the police station was declared sub -sector where the SHO would be responsible for leading the teams working in the limits of his police station.