SBBUW to hold two-day women career expo

PESHAWAR: The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University for Women (SBBUW) has planned to arrange a two-day symposium to promote linkages with employers in different sectors in order to create job opportunities for its graduates.

The event titled “Women Career Symposium; Future Ready Talent” would be held on February 18 and 19 on the main campus of the university, said SBBUW Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana. She was briefing media persons about the event and the overall performance of the university. SBBUW Registrar Zohra Shahzad and Saadia Aziz from the Department of Management Sciences made separate presentations about the university’s overall achievements and the career symposium respectively.

Saadia Aziz said that the upcoming career symposium was not the first event of its kind to be arranged. She added that a similar event was arranged in 2017 and attended by a number of employers, graduates and senior students of the university. Saadia said arrangements have been made for the event. A number of employers have agreed to participate in the symposium, she said, adding that a huge number of graduates and senior students of the university would turn up at the event.

SBBUW Spokesperson Sehrish Zafar informed the reporters that during the previous event, the university had identified certain gaps.

“This time an effort has been made to fill the gap and train the students and graduates properly to get the attention of the employers,” she said.

She added the young graduates and final semester students had not been exposed to such events. “They don’t know how to make an impressive résumé and how to appear in an interview,” she added.

“This time the university has made enough preparations. Proper trainings have been arranged for the students and graduates about making a résumé and appearing in an interview,” Sehrish added.

She said it would help enhance university’s linkages with different job-offering organisations. The even would also help promote women empowerment in the province, which was the main aim of the university, she maintained.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Razia Sultana said that the university had collected the data of the university alumni and it was encouraging that 26 percent of them had got jobs in the strictly patriarchal society where the social norms and taboos prevented the women from taking a job.

She said that the university was a new one and the number of its alumni was limited.

However, their main focus was to provide quality education to the young ladies and prepare them for serving the society, she added.

About financial issues of the university she said: “The situation was as bad as that of the other universities.” However, they were trying their best to manage things in an effective manner.

She said that the university was facing a deficit of Rs120 million per year. They have sought a supplementary package from the provincial government, she added.

She said the federal government had imposed 10 percent cut in the grants to universities owing to the overall financial crunch in the country.

“Practically the cut in grant to the women university amounted to 20 percent, which has created financial problems for us,” she remarked.

She expressed concern over the indecisiveness of the government in making timely appointments of vice-chancellors.

In response to a question, she said that it created uncertainty in an institution when it did not have a regular head.