Sat Feb 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

Coalmine company criticised for violating pact

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

KOHAT: Akhurwal tribesmen staged protest on Friday, demanding the government to get mines vacated from Dostan company.

On the occasion, the protesters said that as per an agreement reached between the local tribesmen and the company in 2017, the company was supposed to work on 6,600 square feet but instead it has now reportedly occupied 23,000 square feet. In the past too, the residents have protested on the issue and even a life was also lost in the struggle. The area residents have warned of again launching the protests against the company.

