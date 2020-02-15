close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
Police claim arresting 5 ice smugglers

Peshawar

MARDAN: The police Friday claimed to have arrested a five-member gang of ice traffickers comprising three employees of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum).

Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that all the five smugglers were caught close to the front gates of the university.

The DPO told media that on a tip-off, they formed a team comprising DSP Bashir Khan, SHO Muqaddam Khan and other personnel who arrested Sarfaraz, Munibullah, Sayed Sulaiman, Hazrat Bilal and Mohammad Yaqoob. He added that police also recovered 695 grams ice and 3kg hashish from the arrested men. He said the accused used to supply the drug to Awkum and other educational institutions. He added that alleged gang members Sarfaraz Khan, Hazrat Bilal and Mohammad Yaqoob were employees of Awkum.

