Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

Rain spell to start by end of month

Islamabad

Islamabad : Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said third rain spell of February would start end of this month.

He said normal to below normal minimum temperature is expected all over the country except GB and Kashmir.

Rains during February and March may be beneficial for vegetation and fruit formation stage of the wheat crop. More rainy days are expected from mid of March till mid of April, at the final stages of wheat crop, he added.

