Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

PMDC employees stage protest

Islamabad

Islamabad : A large number of employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday staged a protest in front of the Council headquarters in favour of their demands.

Addressing the protesters, speakers claimed that the PMDC and all its employees had been restored by the Islamabad High Court, but the court order was not being implemented by the administration.

They said the administration had sealed the office, which was against the law. They said they would continue their protest till fulfillment of their all demands.

