Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

DC bans soft drinks sale in educational institutes

Islamabad

February 15, 2020

Islamabad: The District Magistrate, Islamabad on Friday imposed a ban on the sale of soft drinks in educational institutes by invoking section 144 for the period of two months.

According to a notification issued by the local administration, “no person can sell soft, fizzy and sugary drinks within the boundaries of any educational Institute or seminary in the territory of federal capital.” 'The carbonated drinks are being sold in the canteens, cafes of educational institutions without observing the hygienic requirements.

