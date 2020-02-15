Afghanistan avalanches death toll rises to 19

NILI, Afghanistan: The death toll in a series of avalanches that hit Afghanistan's central Daikundi province has risen to 19, provincial government spokesman Sakina Ehsani said on Friday.

According to the official, 16 people died in Miramur district and three others in Ashtarli district in a series of avalanches since Wednesday. Seven more sustained injuries, the official said, adding a number of houses have been damaged.