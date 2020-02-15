close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
APP
February 15, 2020

Afghanistan avalanches death toll rises to 19

National

APP
February 15, 2020

NILI, Afghanistan: The death toll in a series of avalanches that hit Afghanistan's central Daikundi province has risen to 19, provincial government spokesman Sakina Ehsani said on Friday.

According to the official, 16 people died in Miramur district and three others in Ashtarli district in a series of avalanches since Wednesday. Seven more sustained injuries, the official said, adding a number of houses have been damaged.

