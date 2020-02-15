4 dacoits killed in ‘encounter’

BUREWALA: Four dacoits were killed during a police ‘encounter’ near Chak 519/EB here.

According to sources, four dacoits were fleeing after snatching a motorcycle and cash from a man when the police rushed to the spot and started chasing the dacoits. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated on Multan Road. As a result, all four dacoits were killed on the spot.

The police claimed that the dacoits were involved in several murder, robbery and other crimes. Later, relatives of the alleged dacoits staged a demonstration and blocked the Delhi-Multan Road in protest. The protesters also allegedly manhandled some police officials, including Vehari DSP Sadar Khalid Javed.