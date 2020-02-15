‘Forced’ retirement of cops protested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LANDIKOTAL: The Khassadar force members, whose services were recently merged with police, on Friday staged a protest against the alleged forced retirement of some colleagues.
They staged a sit-in at the Bab-e-Khyber in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district. The protesters led by DSP Jamrud Jahangir Afridi and DSP Landikotal Swalzar Khan marched on the Pak-Afghan Highway in Jamrud and chanted slogans against the forced retirement of some colleagues. They gathered at Bab-e-Khyber and blocked the road for an hour.
