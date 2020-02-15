close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

‘Forced’ retirement of cops protested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

LANDIKOTAL: The Khassadar force members, whose services were recently merged with police, on Friday staged a protest against the alleged forced retirement of some colleagues.

They staged a sit-in at the Bab-e-Khyber in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district. The protesters led by DSP Jamrud Jahangir Afridi and DSP Landikotal Swalzar Khan marched on the Pak-Afghan Highway in Jamrud and chanted slogans against the forced retirement of some colleagues. They gathered at Bab-e-Khyber and blocked the road for an hour.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan