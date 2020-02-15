close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

17 injured in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

MANSEHRA: Seventeen labourers working on 840 megawatts Suki Kinari hydropower project sustained injuries when a vehicle fell into ravine in Kaghan valley, police said on Friday.

The labourers, including two Chinese nationals, were on way back to their camp after work when their truck fell into a ravine. The co-workers rushed to scene and shifted injured to nearby hospital from where four of them were referred to the Ayub Medial Complex hospital in Abbottabad. In another incident, the robbers broke into the house of one Mohammad Safdar in Dara area here and decamped with 5 tola gold ornaments, mobile and other valuables and cash of Rs200, 000.

