India interested in US drone that killed Iranian military commander

NEW DELHI: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, India said it is "deeply interested" in acquiring the drone technology used by the Americans to kill Iranian military leader Qaseem Soleimani last month, foreign media reported.

"We would be deeply interested in acquiring the technology used by the Americans to kill the Iranian military commander as the drone quietly sneaked in and launched its missile accurately to kill him," a top Indian government source said on Friday.

Sources said the technology can help in targeting the Indian fugitives allegedly hiding in other countries if there is any need for such an operation.