Liverpool look to seal EPL crown

LONDON: Liverpool are expected to take another step towards clinching a long-awaited English Premier League title at bottom-of-the-table Norwich, while behind the leaders the battle for Ch­ampions League places takes centre stage this weekend.

The Reds can extend their mammoth 22-point lead over Manchester City at Carrow Road on Saturday as they aim to not only win the league for the first time in 30 years, but smash the record books in the process.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have dropped just two points all season and are on a run of 16 consecutive league wins.

That march towards the title began on the opening night of the season when Norwich visited Anfield and were 4-0 down inside 42 minutes.

An injury to Alisson Becker was the one big concern of that victory for Klopp as the Brazilian was sidelined for two months. After taking some time to get back to his best form, Alisson has saved 26 of the last 27 shots he has faced, with Liverpool racking up an aggregate score of 23-1 in that time.

“We want to win the title and for winning the title, you need to win everything,” Alisson told Premier League Productions. “The way we play, you need to enjoy that because if you don’t enjoy that then you cannot play all the games with our intensity.”

A massive 55 points separate Norwich from the champions-elect with the Canaries seven points adrift of safety.