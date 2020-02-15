Park lifts hopes of Olympic title defence

ADELAIDE, Australia: Reigning Olympic champion Park In-bee vaulted into the joint lead at the LPGA Australian Open Friday in her quest to make South Korea’s team for the Tokyo Games and defend her 2016 gold medal.

The seven-time major winner and former world number one carded a four-under-par 69 at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club, with England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff, the overnight leader, sinking birdies on the final two holes for a 70 to join her.

They are one clear of American LPGA Tour rookie Jillian Hollis and two ahead of South Korea’s Ayean Cho and American Marina Alex.

Park has set an aggressive early-season schedule to try to climb the rankings and qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Currently ranked 17, only the top 15 are automatically eligible for the Games, with a limit of four from each country. As of this week, she is sixth in the Korean pecking order.

After missing the cut in her last two events, Park has finally found form in Adelaide to keep her dream alive, draining four birdies to no bogeys in her flawless round.

In contrast to the experienced Park, Hollis is in her first full season on the LPGA Tour and relishing being in contention going into the weekend.

“I’m just excited at that bigger stage, but still, it’s golf and I’m just happy to be able to play and do what I love every day.”