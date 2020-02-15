Sarah lifts Federal Cup women’s title

ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahb­oob Khan defeated Sara Mansoor 7-6(5), 6-3 to lift the women’s singles title of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at S Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Friday, says a press release.

Sarah broke Sara in the second game to go 2-0 ahead in the first set. However, Sara fought right back to level scores at 2-2. From that point onwards both players held their serves as the scores reached 6-6.

There was a tough fight seen in the tie break as well. When the scores reached 5-5, Sara first hit the ball out and then into the net to hand Sarah the set.

Sarah was in fine touch in the second set and did not allow her opponent to settle down with her powerful forehand shots and comfortably won 6-3.

She got the winner’s prize of Rs30,000 whereas Sara pocketed Rs18,000.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, president Islamabad Tennis Association and chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority, was the chief guest on the occasion. Pakistan Tennis Federation’s Senior Vice President Khawar Hyat Khan, PTF Secretary Lt Col Gul Rehman, former Davis Cup player and captain Hameedul Haq and foreign players of ITF Juniors also witnessed the final.