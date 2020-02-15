close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
ICC
Icc-cricket.com
February 15, 2020

Australia, West Indies match cancelled

Sports

ICC
Icc-cricket.com
February 15, 2020

BRISBANE: The ICC Wom­en’s T20 World Cup 2020 warm-up fixture between Australia and the West Indies has been cancelled after heavy rain over the past few days rendered the conditions at Allan Border Field unplayable. Brisbane has seen exceptionally heavy rain over the past few weeks, with the cumulative rainfall already exceeding the average annual levels of rain. Persistent storms over the past week have resulted in a very wet outfield with the pitch remaining covered.

