Meeting without board’s existence raises eyebrows

ISLAMABAD: All the decisions taken by the Executive Committee of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) are destined to be challenged in a court of law as these have no legal value since no board has been constituted from where it draws its powers.

The committee that met recently has taken several decisions affecting the working of the PSB and its employees and also passing comments on the recently held Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) elections. All these decisions may well land in a court for legal opinion as the Executive Committee has been formed without the formation of the board (General Council) that is a pre-requisite in all governed constitutions of the autonomous bodies.

“In all constitutions that govern formation of an autonomous body, the formation of board is a must before any further move. Once the board is formed, the Executive Committee gets its formation from that particular board. Unless and until the board (General Council) is constituted such meetings holds no legal cover.

“It is surprising to see the first meeting of the Executive Committee without completion of the General Council. The committee has got no legal cover and all their decisions are likely to be challenged in court in near future,” one of the former PSB’s top officials, when contacted, said.

He added that before the formation of five-member Executive Committee, the formation of 11-member board is a must.

“Look the board is yet to be given final shape. Though notification has been issued, however, the board’s formation is still pending. Neither a name from private sector has been finalised yet nor the three federations were named. The 11-member board comprises three representatives from the board and two members from private sector. No efforts were made to complete formation of the board first and then go towards the next step,” he said.

He added that the PSB has already been in grip of serious constitutional crises as only on Thursday, a court relieved 17 PSB employees who had joined the sports board from other departments.

“The PSB’s high-ups have been using delaying tactics in recent times which hampered upgradation and development work. Under such scenario, efforts should be made to take constitutional course to fulfill necessary requirements,” he said.

When ‘The News’ approached PSB Director General Amna Imran to get her point of view, she responded saying that there was no harm in convening the Executive Committee’s meeting before formation of the board.

“We have made some constitutional amendments in the existing PSB’s constitution and under these amendments we don’t need formation of the board. We are also at final stage to form the board. The board’s formation has already been notified in the amendments and we have almost finalised all the members of the General Council.”

Even in the amended constitution, there is no clear clause that says there is no need to form the board first and Executive Committee is free to hold meetings and to take decisions without the board.