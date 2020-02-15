Huawei, Meng face new US charges of trade secrets theft

WASHINGTON: Chinese tech giant Huawei has been hit with fresh US criminal charges alleging a "decades-long" effort to steal trade secrets from American companies.

A US indictment unsealed in New York alleges Huawei and its proxies conspired "to misappropriate intellectual property" from six US firms as part of a strategy to grow and become the world´s largest telecom equipment maker.

The new charges, including a federal racketeering allegation, add to an indictment unsealed in January 2019 that alleged Huawei stole trade secrets from US carrier T-Mobile. The indictment names Huawei and several subsidiaries, as well as the company´s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who has been arrested in Canada over a related probe into Huawei´s violations of US sanctions.

Huawei called the latest charges "unfounded and unfair" and predicted the case would be dismissed. "This new indictment is part of the Justice Department´s attempt to irrevocably damage Huawei´s reputation and its business for reasons related to competition rather than law enforcement," the company said.