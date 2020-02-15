Dry weather forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dry weather was observed in Lahore here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. The Met officials predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts.
