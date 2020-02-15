Chaudhry Sarwar, Usman Buzdar praise Erdogan’s stance on Kashmir, FATF

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his strong message on Kashmir issue to the world.

While addressing a meeting with over 35 diplomats belonging to 25 countries under training at Foreign Services Academy on Friday, the Punjab governor quoted Turkish President as saying Kashmir issue has as much importance for Turkey as it has for Pakistan. Muhammad Sarwar said it was a clear message to the world that settlement of Kashmir issue was indispensable for establishment of peace. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said now Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has no other option but to settle the Kashmir issue. He said Narendra Modi had become a threat to peace. He said four American senators have also raised their voice against atrocities which is also victory of the stance of Kashmiris. The Punjab governor said the United Nations and other international organisations instead of remaining silent spectators should take practical measures to stop terrorism and extremism of Narendra Modi, he stated.

He said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising voice across the world for the rights of Kashmiris due to which today American senators through a letter were demanding of their foreign minister to take notice of Indian aggression and worst human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Responding to diplomats’ questions, the Punjab governor said that Pakistan did not want war with India rather peace was the top priority of Pakistan because there was no precedent in the world like the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Pakistan shows the growing friendship between the two countries and the tour would further boost bilateral relations.

He appreciated that both the countries were moving side by side in the journey of development and prosperity. Pakistan-Turkey relations have touched new heights in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The chief minister said that Pakistan and Turkey had consensus viewpoint on different regional and international issues and hearts of the people also beat in unison, adding that Turkey had sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial.