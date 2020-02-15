Guru Nanak conference on Punjabi literature opens

LAHORE: People thronged the venue of the 30th International Conference on Punjabi Literature and Culture on its first day on Friday. Over 60 delegates from India and other countries have come to participate in the event.

Fakhar Zaman, chairman, World Punjabi Congress, was the keynote speaker. He said that WPC had already held 29 conferences in India, Pakistan and other countries and the present conference was the 30th of the series. He said the process of conferences would go on. Syed Afzal Haider, former judge of Supreme Court, read out a thought-provoking paper on Guru Nanak Dev. He said that Guru Nanak Dev was a messenger of humanity, love, and tolerance.

All the speakers shed light on different aspects of the life and services of Baba Guru Nanak Dev. They gave a lucid account on the humane message of Guru Nanak Dev and his message of tolerance, love.

In the end, two documentaries in English directed by Farrukh Zaman titled Baba Farid and Baba Bulleh Shah were shown to the great appreciation of the audience. The first day of the conference was dedicated to Guru Nanak. The foreign delegates are scheduled to visit Karatarpur Corridor on Feb 17.