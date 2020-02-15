Senate adopts six bills

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday passed six bills, including the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Bill, 2020, providing for an effective and speedy redressal mechanism to protect and secure the rights of ownership of women in property.

The proposed piece of legislation has been already adopted by the National Assembly and it was introduced in the Senate on January 14, 2020. It has already been cleared by the Law and Justice Committee of the House.

Under the bill, a woman deprived of her property will file a complaint and the ombudsman will then direct the Deputy Commissioner concerned for giving back possession of property to her, who will submit a report on this count to the ombudsman within 15 days. The ombudsman will announce decision after conducting hearing of the matter within 60 days. And the concerned police station will be asked to ensure implementation of its orders. In case of summary inquiry, the ombudsman will file a reference in the civil court.

The ombudsman will be free to take action on its own on receiving a complaint despite the matter might be pending in the court. The House also adopted the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which had also been passed by the National Assembly. The bill envisages that case of less than 50 million would be filed in the court of civil judge and over Rs50 million in the district court.

The defendant shall file written statement not later than 30 days from the date of service of plaintiff, provided that if the defendant fails to file written statement on the date fixed, the court may grant an opportunity to file the same not later than 15 days subject to payment of adjournment costs.

The other bills include The Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection Bill, 2019), The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2020, The Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2020 and The (Nationalization) Act, 1974 [The Banks (Nationalization) (Amendment) Bill, 2020].