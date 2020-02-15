Parents’ Day at Bakhtawar Girls’ Cadet College celebrated

NAWABSHAH: Bakhtawar Girls’ Cadet College, Shaheed Benazirabad, celebrated the parents’ day, while Air-Vice Martial Ghulam Abbas Ghumman was the chief guest on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, Air-Vice Martial Ghulam Abbas Ghumman said the day is devoted to the girls, and appreciated the girl cadets, who presented commendable performance in the passing out parade, gymnastic and other events. He said to mark February 27, 2019 last year, now Pakistan Air Force would celebrate anniversary of the historic event.

Abbas Ghumman said the defence of the country is in iron hands and the enemy would get appropriate response if aggression is attempted again. He said the cadet college would play its role to develop the country. He expressed his pleasure over the performance of the girls and said he would pay salute of those who established this college. Ghumman saluted the parents whose girls were getting education at the Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College, when he witnessed these cadets who had potential to become high ranking army officials. He said Pak Army achieved historic success against terrorism and its personnel embraced martyr during the war.