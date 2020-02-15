Childhood Cancer Day today: ‘Early diagnosis can help reduce childhood cancer mortality rate’

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has joined St. Jude Global Alliance of childhood cancer care organisations and emphasised that early diagnosis can help to reduce childhood cancer mortality rate in Pakistan.

In connection with International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) today (Saturday), Dr Haleema Saeed, Consultant Paediatric Oncology at SKMCH&RC, said it is a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer, the survivors and their families. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), each year, more than 300,000 children, aged birth to 19 years, are diagnosed with cancer around the world. Approximately 8 in 10 of these children live in low and middle-income countries where their survival rate is often poor.

“In Pakistan, about 8,000 new childhood cancer cases are reported every year but we believe that this is just the tip of the iceberg and a huge number of cases remain unreported,” she said in a statement on the eve of International Childhood Cancer Day.

She added that, “Cancer is a curable disease, if diagnosed and treated appropriately at an early stage. In Pakistan, leukemia or blood cancer is the most common type found in children.”