Photographic exhibition enables Karachiites to experience life in Spain

The Canvas Art Gallery is host to a unique photographic journey titled ‘Lost in Spain’. The two-day photo exhibition began on Friday evening and will remain open until today (February 15). A 42-year-old travel and street photographer, Ammar Zaidi, spent 25 days in Spain in October 2019 and came back with numerous pictures defining the life in Spain.

According to Zaidi, every pair of eyes interpret what they see differently, just as everyone’s aesthetic sense reflects their personality. Every photograph, he remarked, had an underlying narrative that was not always reflected in its visual elements. At times it was about the photographer’s personal story. “I encourage viewers to use their imaginations and interpret accordingly,” he said.

Travel and street photography brings the world closer. “I like to think of my photographs as a bridge between different cultures, and as mementos that bring my experience into peoples’ homes,” the photographer said. “I love roaming the streets, visiting small towns and villages, capturing people in their element, the environment and fleeting moments.”

Zaidi said to better understand any city, walking around old areas or city centres and exploring the streets and alleys was crucial. “What better way than a photograph, to capture this essence.”

Capturing what he saw and everything that caught his attention, was a journey of self-discovery and soul searching to him. “It is a spiritual journey,” he said. His work is based on the principle of idealism, something that was innately within him, therefore, the end result was indicative of romanticism mingled with the realities around us.

Barcelona, the great temptress, was one of his favorite pictures in the exhibition. He had to climb a high hill in Barcelona to get a view of the entire city. The most prominent location visible in the picture was a large unfinished Roman Catholic minor basilica, Sagrada Familia, which was designed by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi.

There were three pictures of a dance school. “It is their cultural dance which is called flamenco,” the travel photographer said. The dance in its strictest sense was an art form based on the various folkloric music traditions of southern Spain. One of the pictures had a lady moving her feet while dancing. “Feet movement in this particular dance is very important,” he explained. Then there was also a picture of a street fashion shoot in Paris.

“It [journey] started off as passion, now it is my work” the street photographer, who has an MBA degree, said.

Spain Ambassador Manuel Duran, who was also present on the occasion, said that the artist had travelled in Spain and came up with this result. “This is less than 10 per cent of the photographer that he had taken,” he said, adding that he was keen to see the rest of the photos. “It is about my country, if I were not Spanish, I would want to go to this country.” Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark also visited the exhibition.