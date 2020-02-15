close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

Woman tries to kill herself

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

A woman attempted to end her life by stabbing herself with a knife in Orangi Town on Friday. The woman was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attention. The family told police that 34-year-old Bushra, wife of Noor, was mentally unstable and she tried to commit suicide by stabbing herself in the abdomen.

Man injured

A 25-year-old man, identified only by his first name as Asif, was wounded during a clash between family members in Orangi Town. The injured person was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said the man was stabbed and injured during the fight which started over some domestic issues at his house.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi