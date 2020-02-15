Woman tries to kill herself

A woman attempted to end her life by stabbing herself with a knife in Orangi Town on Friday. The woman was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attention. The family told police that 34-year-old Bushra, wife of Noor, was mentally unstable and she tried to commit suicide by stabbing herself in the abdomen.

Man injured

A 25-year-old man, identified only by his first name as Asif, was wounded during a clash between family members in Orangi Town. The injured person was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said the man was stabbed and injured during the fight which started over some domestic issues at his house.