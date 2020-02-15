Apartment building in Lyari develops cracks, to be evacuated

Authorities have decided to get a ground-plus-five-storey residential building in Lyari’s Usmanabad area vacated and sealed after it developed cracks on Friday.

A fire had erupted on Thursday night on a vacant plot adjacent to the building that houses 11 apartments, after which it developed cracks on the following day. According to residents of the building, it was constructed some six years ago.

The Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) vigilant team visited the building and said after a technical analysis, they had decided to get the building vacated. A special team of the SBCA has been constituted under the building control authority’s senior director Ali Mehdi to implement the decision.

The District South deputy commissioner has also been taken on board in this regard. All the roads leading to the building have been closed for traffic. According to the SBCA, the builder had obtained permission for a three-storey building, however, he ended up constructing six floors.

Meanwhile, residents of the building have refused to evacuate it. According to Mehdi, the building is in dangerous condition and needs to be evacuated in order to prevent any tragic incident.

SBCA Katchi Abadi Director Muhammad Raqeeb talking to the media said the building developed cracks after the fire broke out. “The damaged building will be sealed after it is vacated,” he said and added that an inquiry would be initiated against those who gave permission for the building.

Meanwhile, the SBCA also demolished wedding halls constructed over residential plots in District Malir.