Land identified for playgrounds

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that the provincial government has decided to develop various pieces of land in cities and town of the province as grounds to provide healthy recreational activities to the youths. While chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Friday, he said the grounds would be developed under the Green Sports Project. The chief secretary (CS) was told that various pieces of government land had been identified in 100 tehsils in the first phase. These pieces of land of one to two acres are located near the cities and towns, and water channels.