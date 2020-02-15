close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

Land identified for playgrounds

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that the provincial government has decided to develop various pieces of land in cities and town of the province as grounds to provide healthy recreational activities to the youths. While chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Friday, he said the grounds would be developed under the Green Sports Project. The chief secretary (CS) was told that various pieces of government land had been identified in 100 tehsils in the first phase. These pieces of land of one to two acres are located near the cities and towns, and water channels.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore