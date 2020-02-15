Boy arrested, freed after bribe

LAHORE:Four officials of Dolphin Squad and a Hawaldar of Investigation Wing, Mughalpura police station impersonating ASI carried out a joint operation and caught a 15-year-old boy, kept him in illegal confinement for seven hours and released him after receiving Rs5,000 bribe and keeping Rs2,400 recovered from their prey during physical search as good luck.

The joint and secret operation was conducted only to oblige an internet cable operator Yasar Mirza of Mohallah Usmanabad Kuchi Abadi Scheme No 2, Mughalpura who had acquaintance with Dolphin officials of whom one was identified as Raza Ali and a Hawaldar Salman of Investigation Wing Mughalpura police station. The Muharrar of the Operations Wing and the hawaldar Salman of the Investigation Wing overturned the police rules just for avarice.

On February 13, at around 8:00pm, Mirza and his henchmen spotted the boy Zunaikh while collecting monthly dues from his customers door-to-door in Muhammadpura Jattan and caught him. Mirza called the Dolphin officials by not making a call at 15 Police Emergency but through his phone. Four Dolphin officials led by Raza Ali rushed to the spot and caught the boy Zunaikh. The Dolphin officials conducted thorough search of the boy and recovered Rs2,400 from his pocket and transferred it into their pockets. They took him to the Mughalpura police station and handed him over to Muharrar Naveed. The boy was kept in the record room adjacent to the Muharrar office for at least two hours.

Interestingly, the Dolphin officials left the police station without making any written entry in the official record with regard to handing over the boy to the Mughalpura police. Similarly, they did not inform their bosses regarding the arrest through wireless message on the spot.

Meanwhile, Zunaikh’s employer Shahzad reached the police station and met the Muharrar Naveed who told that he did not know as to why the boy had been detained. Later, the Muharrar tried to hand over the boy to SI Sadaqat of Investigation Wing who told him that he was not supposed to poke his nose into the matters of the Operations Wing. Later, the Muharrar handed over Zunaikh to the hawaldar Salman who impersonated as ASI, took him to the room of SI Sadaqat and started so-called investigation.

The impersonator Salman, who had strong intimacy with Mirza, suggested Mirza to file a written complaint as they could not keep the boy without excuse who was picked up at around 8:00pm. Mirza handed over the application to Salman at 11:55pm. As per application, the boy had stolen internet switches, though he had nothing to do with it.

Meanwhile, Hawaldar Salman demanded Rs10,000 to free the boy. He told Shahzad that many cops, including four Dolphin officials were involved in rounding him up and the money demanding by him was not much higher to accommodate all the officials. The boy was released at around 3:00am on Friday after the boy and his employer’s forced signature and thumb impression on a Razi Nama (reconciliation deed). Shahzad managed to soften the heart of the Hawaldar Salman who raised no hue and cry over paying Rs5,000 as bribe.

Salman got the fake complaint from Mirza and reconciliation deed from the boy and his employer to save his and others’ skin and further make the police bosses fool by presenting the papers in case the victim lodged a complaint against them on charges of impersonating ASI, abusing power, keeping in illegal confinement and receiving bribe.

When contacted, Muharrar Naveed, who was on duty on the night of the incident, said that he had referred the matter to the officer whose name had skipped from his mind. When asked, as to why he referred the matter to the Investigation Wing instead of the Operations Wing, he had no answer.

SP Cantt Furqan Bilal was informed about the incident who said that strict departmental action would be taken against the officers responsible if found guilty during the course of inquiry.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG Operations Lahore Babar Saeed expressed concern over the incident and vowed that they would purge the police force of black sheep indulging in playing havoc with the lives of the innocent citizens and tarnishing the image of the Punjab police for the sake of money.