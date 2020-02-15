‘Multi-disciplinary efforts against cancer needed’

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has called upon the need to focus on multi-disciplinary efforts for fighting the menace of cancer.

He was addressing CancerBio Conference organised by PU Cancer Research Centre (CRC) at the university’s Al Raazi Hall here on Friday. CRC Patron Abdul Rauf Shakoori, CRC Director Dr Nousheen Zahra, researchers from various institutions of Pakistan and a large number of students participated in the conference.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that after assuming the charge of the post of VC, he visited various departments under the faculty of Life Sciences and saw many researchers working on cancer but they were working in isolation and there was no connection among them.

“Therefore, I realised that collaborative efforts would help beat cancer in a better way, and set up CRC to bridge this gap,” he said. He said most of the patients came to know about cancer at the last stage due to which their survival became very difficult. He said if cancer was diagnosis at an early stage, it could be treated in a better way and precious lives could be saved. He said PU had organised cancer awareness conferences and launched Pakistan Cancer Awareness Programme for creating awareness among the people about the disease. He said that such conferences were beneficial for practitioners and researchers to make joint efforts against the disease.

CRC Director Dr Nousheen Zahra Zaidi said the centre had also published a brief handbook for erasing misconceptions and creating awareness about the causes of cancer. The conference will continue on Saturday in which researchers would present their research work and share experiences.

PKLI: Memorial Hospital, Turkey, International Relations Director Kerem Topuz along with his team paid a visit to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre where he met with the hospital’s dean, Prof Dr Hafiz Ijaz Ahmed and marketing team members on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the matters of mutual interest and explored avenues of collaborations, including training opportunities for PKLI&RC’s clinical and nonclinical staff. The visiting team said that they would like to support PKLI&RC in various fields.

Some of PKLI&RC’s foreign qualified and experienced consultants also met with the delegates. Mr Topuz said that it was indeed a pleasure and an honour to come to PKLI&RC which was an excellent project that would certainly raise the standard of healthcare delivery in Pakistan. Memorial Hospital is the largest group in healthcare facilities with 10 hospitals and two medical centres and one wellness centre located throughout Turkey. It has internationally known departments such as in vitro fertilisation, cardiovascular surgery, kidney and liver transplantation, robotic surgery, oncology, and genetics.

PKLI&RC and Memorial’s bilateral partnership would certainly enhance the healthcare standards in both the brotherly countries.