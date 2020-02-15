Public schools told to hold exams till March 30

LAHORE:The District Education Authority (DEA) has directed public sector schools of the provincial metropolis to hold annual home examinations from March 9 to March 30, 2020.

In a letter to the principals and heads of the schools, the DEA also directed them to ensure result announcement on March 31 and to start new academic session in schools from April 1, 2020.

The letter also directed the officials not to grant preparation leave to the students and teachers in connection with the home examinations.

UVAS: A three-member delegation from The Netherlands called on University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here Friday. The delegation comprising Rudy Ebbekink, Dr Rana Shaukat Hussain and Dr Muhammad Asad Ullah Khan discussed with the Vice-Chancellor academia-industry collaboration in precision farming, research and development.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that UVAS was promoting national and international collaborations for the cause of quality education, research and community services which ultimately contributed to national development.

Meanwhile, a nine-member delegation from the Iowa Soya Bean Association, the United States, visited the UVAS Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Ravi Campus.

Applications: In order to post regular incumbents against the posts of deputy director and assistant director monitoring of the School Education Department (SED) Punjab, the department has invited online applications from employees.

Only the regular employees of the School Education Department are eligible to apply for these posts. The last date for submission of applications is February 21, 2020.

golden jubilee: Punjab University’s Institute of Energy and Environmental Sciences celebrated golden jubilee of Pakistan Institute of Chemical Engineers and organised engineering convention.

University of Jhang Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) Raheemyar Khan VC Prof Dr Salman Tahir, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology, Multan, VC Prof Dr Amir Ejaz, Pakistan Institute of Chemical Engineers President Khalid Bashir, General Secretary Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem, UET, Lahore, Faculty of Engineering Dean Prof Dr Navid Ramzan and others were present on the occasion.

Japanese calendars: The Embassy of Japan organised Calendar Exhibition ceremony at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore. According to a press release, Counsellor/Head of Culture & Public Information Section at Japan Embassy Mr Ryuji Iwasaki accompanied by others inaugurated the two-day exhibition. Dean Faculty of Civil Engineering Prof Dr Habib-Ur-Rehman, Dr Touseef Aized, Dr Neelum Naz, UET Professors graduates of Japan and faculty members attended the ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Ryuji Iwasaki said the purpose of holding this Japanese calendar exhibition was to introduce various aspects of Japan to the people of Pakistan.

research: Ambassador of Nepal in Pakistan Ms Sewa Lamsal has said that Nepal seeks progressive, productive and long-term concrete liaison with Pakistan in every sector.

During the meeting with University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar on her visit to the university on Friday.