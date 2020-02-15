17 injured in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Seventeen labourers working on 840 megawatts Suki Kinari hydropower project sustained injuries when a vehicle fell into ravine in Kaghan valley, police said on Friday.
The labourers, including two Chinese nationals, were on way back to their camp after work when their truck fell into a ravine.
