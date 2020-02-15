PRCS, ICRC join hands for reunion of foreign detainees

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Friday joined hands to provide family links services to foreign nationals detained in Pakistan.

PRCS Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed and ICRC Head of Delegation Dragana Kojic signed the Terms of Reference (ToRs) on behalf of their respective organisations here at the PRCS National Headquarters, says a press release.

Under the cooperation arrangement, the PRCS will help re-establish contact between foreign detainees in Pakistan and their families in their countries of origin.

Currently, there are hundreds of foreign detainees in Pakistan, with approximately 600 in Sindh alone. Most of them have lost contact with their family members which need to be revived as repatriation to their countries of origin after completion of their sentences will be difficult otherwise.

PRCS Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed on the occasion said that as member of the Family Links Network of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the PRCS has always played a crucial role in helping reunite people who get separated from their families or are without news of them because of any situation that requires a humanitarian response.

He said the PRCS is actively working to strengthen its capacity to ensure an efficient and organized delivery of RFL services to the people whenever needed, including during natural disasters and emergencies.