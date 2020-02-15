‘Govt failed to deliver’

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Istaqlal central president Rehmat Khan Wardak has said that the government has failed to deliver and provide relief to the masses. Talking here on Friday, he said that the PTI ministers and officials should speak truth to the media and people. If there was any crisis in the country, the public should also be informed, he added.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A woman committed suicide at Dulatpur on Friday. Rubina ended her life by consuming black stone. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic row.