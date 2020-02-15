close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

Killer gets death

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Azam Javed, posted in Model Court, on Friday awarded death sentence to a man in a murder case. According to the prosecution, Noor Hussain abducted nine-year-old Allah Ditta of Mohallah Hassanabad, Sadiqabad, in 2019, and killed him. Later, the accused threw the body in fields.

