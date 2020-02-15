5 Excise Facilitation Centres to start from next week

MULTAN: The Excise and Taxation Department has set up five new facilitation centres at Shah Rukn-e-Alam Office which will be made functional by next week.

Excise and Taxation Director Abdullah Khan told here Friday that all type of services, including registration of vehicles, transfer of ownership, issuance of duplicate documents, number plates, payment of motor vehicles and token taxes will be available at these facilitation centres. He said that people from Shah Rukn-e-Alam and adjacent areas could get facility from there. The director said that the facilitation centers would be directly connected with Motor Transport Management Information System (MTMIS). He said that the initiative would help transporters of general bus stand and truck stands Bahawalpur bypass. He said that the facilitation centres would be extended by keeping in view the volume of transactions there. He informed that about 10 facilitation centers were already working at main excise office to facilitate the citizens. About pendency of smart cards and number plates, Director Excise Abdullah Khan said that 6,000 smart cards would reach soon while the remaining pendency would also be met within 15 to 20 days.